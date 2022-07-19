Health care costs grew 49% per person across insurance markets between 2013-2019 in Oregon, outpacing national health care cost growth during the same time period, according to a new Oregon Health Authority (OHA) report.

Health Care Costs

By market, Medicare costs per person grew 58%, commercial market costs per person grew 45%, and Medicaid costs per person grew the slowest at 32%.

Rising prescription drug costs and the cost of professional services were the primary factors driving health care cost increases.

