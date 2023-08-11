The County has released the following information and graphics about an upcoming heat wave:

A heat wave will blanket much of Oregon this weekend and next week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of Western Oregon that will begin on the morning of Monday the 14th and last through the evening of Thursday the 17th. You can view the NWS heat risk map at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/wrh/heatrisk/.

 

