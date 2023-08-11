The County has released the following information and graphics about an upcoming heat wave:
A heat wave will blanket much of Oregon this weekend and next week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for most of Western Oregon that will begin on the morning of Monday the 14th and last through the evening of Thursday the 17th. You can view the NWS heat risk map at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/wrh/heatrisk/.
The NWS expects the heat wave to be a multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High temperatures rising into the 90s and low 100s coupled with low temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will likely produce a considerable heat risk for much of the region. Extreme heat significantly increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
