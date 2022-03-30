You may have spotted the St. Helens Public Works crew along Columbia Boulevard this week.
"The crew is installing torch downs for the crosswalks and bicycle markings," St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King said. "This is different than our re-striping work which takes place annually."
Torch downs are a type of durable, easy-to-apply plastic road markings that you heat in order to apply to the road, according to King. They come in preformed shapes.
King said the city's annual striping project in 2021 completed:
- 96,624 linear feet of 4-inch yellow striping (18.3 miles)
- 60,940 linear feet of 4-inch white striping (11.54 miles)
- 59,099 linear feet of 8-inch white striping (11.2 miles)
"The paint and reflective products that we use are the standard waterborne paint used by the Oregon Department of Transportation's striping crews," King said.
The city of St. Helens re-stripes the roads annually. Last year’s re-striping project cost was $21,506.
