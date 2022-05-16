The City of St. Helens may spend $250,000 to purchase a large passenger boat that would assist in the city’s tourism efforts.
The St. Helens City Council will conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, to receive comments on the possible purchase of the used boat, licensed to transport 30 passengers.
The proposed use of the water taxi is for transporting visitors and equipment to and from Sand Island for tourism events and other possible destinations. The boat is proposed to be paid for by the city's tourism event revenues.
The Chronicle checked in with St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh with specific questions about the tourism boat.
The Chronicle: How much is the cost of this vessel? Would there be additional costs to outfit the boat to meet safety and other required standards? How much?
John Walsh: The City has budgeted approximately $250,000 to cover the purchase of the boat, transportation to St. Helens, and any necessary upgrades, including any regulatory requirements for operation.
The Chronicle: Who is offering this vessel to the city?
Walsh: Bargeworx, LLC out of Florida
The Chronicle: Isn't there already a couple that operate a shuttle service between St. Helens and Sand Island? If so, is this in addition to that service?
Walsh: The St. Helens Marina currently operates a shuttle service to Sand Island for the campground. This would be in addition to that shuttle.
The Chronicle: Who would operate this vessel and when would it be used? Year-round, spring-summer?
Walsh: The shuttle will be operated by a certified, licensed captain who will be paid for out of tourism funds. The boat is covered so it does allow for year-round use if tourism activities are developed over the winter months.
The Chronicle: What is the city's vision of this vessel's overall tourism benefit for our city?
Walsh: Purchasing the boat will allow the City to increase access to Sand Island and expand tourism activities along the Columbia River. Sand Island is an asset for creating unique tourism experiences in our region. Having a boat will allow the City to capitalize on the recreational opportunities and tourism-related events which can be developed along our riverfront.
The Chronicle: When will a decision be made about this boat purchase and by whom?
Walsh: A decision should be made by the St. Helens City Council on Wednesday, May 18 following the 5:30 p.m. public hearing to discuss the purchase of the boat.
If you wish to submit written comments, address them to:
John Walsh, City Administrator City of St. Helens
265 Strand Street
St. Helens, OR 97051
Or you may send them via email to kpayne@sthelensoregon.gov. Written comments must be received by 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be considered. Copies of the comments will be provided to the Council in advance of the hearing.
The public hearing will be held via Zoom and in person in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 265 Strand Street, St. Helens, Oregon, Plaza entrance.
