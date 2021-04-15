The St. Helens City Council is set to meet in special session at 5 p.m. this evening to discuss the city's tourism program and receive an update on future events.
According to the city council agenda, over the past several years the city has concentrated tourism investments into four major event programs. These events include 13 Nights on the River, Fourth of July, The Spirit of Halloweentown and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.
In March 2019, the city entered into a personal services contract with E2C Productions directed by Tina Curry for consulting and managing city events. The agreement included a $120,000 annual compensation.
See the full packet attached.
City councilors are discussing whether to continue with Tina Curry’s contract, amend it, or …
