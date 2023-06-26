The Spirit of Halloweentown

St. Helens’ Spirit of Halloweentown events, including this display at Plaza Square, attracts much of the city’s 70,000 tourists to town every year.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

The City of St. Helens sees approximately 70,000 tourists every year, with many coming to town for premiere events like the Spirit of Halloweentown or the Sand Island Sandcastle Competition.

In 2023, the City will try and increase that number by adding new events like a Haloweentown Exhibit and expanding its online outreach, according to the city's event coordinator Tina Curry.

Curry has presented the city's semi-annual report on tourism to the St. Helens City Council. Curry coordinates all events through her company, E2C Productions.

Online Poll

Are you going to Citizens Day in the Park this Saturday?

