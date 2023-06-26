The City of St. Helens sees approximately 70,000 tourists every year, with many coming to town for premiere events like the Spirit of Halloweentown or the Sand Island Sandcastle Competition.
In 2023, the City will try and increase that number by adding new events like a Haloweentown Exhibit and expanding its online outreach, according to the city's event coordinator Tina Curry.
Curry has presented the city's semi-annual report on tourism to the St. Helens City Council. Curry coordinates all events through her company, E2C Productions.
Key conclusions from the report include the finding that “tourism brings a minimum of 70,000 people to St. Helens annually,” the report states.
St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said most of the events drawing these tourists currently utilize all the city’s infrastructure. To help increase tourism, the City will primarily focus on projects increasing infrastructure capacity.
“Our infrastructure to host these events is currently at capacity,” King said. “As waterfront development continues, new infrastructure will help to support future growth of these events. Current waterfront projects under construction in 2023 will include the expansion of Columbia View Park, a new park stage, the start of a river walk along the Columbia River, a new vendor area, and upgrades and expansions to existing roadways in the Riverfront District.”
In addition, St. Helens will also be adding some events to its already busy 2023 schedule to try and attract even more tourists. New events include a Spirit of Haloweentown exhibit center offering a history of the cherished event.
“We have new Halloween installations that are coming this year,” Curry said. “We bought a 40 by 100 commercial tent that’s going to be the home of the Big Halloween Exhibit. It might be like something you see at an exhibit center.”
Curry reported that retail sales in in September and October have skyrocketed since 2015 thanks to The Spirit of Halloweentown.
There will also be some minor changes to returning events. For The Spirit of Haloweentown, there will be a “Hocus Pocus-centered weekend,” where the actors from the movie Hocus Pocus 2 will visit town. Additionally, The Alien Museum will receive a new entry system allowing for year-round entertainment. Curry also said a par-3-disc-golf course was recently installed on Sand Island.
The tourism report also placed an emphasis on social media outreach and marketing. According to its findings, the Colombia County website – which frequently features St. Helens news and events – gets over 2.2 million engagements from online users ever year. St. Helens hopes to capture some of this online engagement to bring in more tourists.
“Our goal is to maintain the successful platforms we currently utilize in marketing our events,” King said. “Social media has been an incredibly successful tool for our tourism efforts to gain exposure on a national and international level at minimal cost. As we move closer to the fall and Spirit of Halloweentown season, we will increase our social media usage and efforts.”
The City’s 2022 Communications Report helps further reveal the massive amount of online engagement St. Helens’ events are receiving. For example, the report states that the Spirit of Haloweentown event received 577 million impressions from traditional media outlet coverage alone. The event reached an additional 1.4 million people through social media channels like Facebook and Instagram.
Curry’s tourism report tabbed revenue from short-term vacation rentals as an opportunity for St. Helens to capture additional income from tourist-related activities.
“The overflow from sold-out hotels has created exceptional new revenues for AirBnB, Vacasa, and others who provide short-term rentals,” the report states.
Possible strategies could include an increase in the short-term-rental licensing fee or increasing the number of short-term rentals allowed in St. Helens. But, as of right now, King said the city has no plans to make any changes.
“As the number of short-term rentals increase – in both the frequency of overnight stays and in the number of new rental spaces offered, the City sees a natural increase in the fees collected. Currently, the City does not have plans to increase these fees,” King said.
The Chronicle has reached out to city officials to find out the actual dollars and cents value of the impact tourism has in St. Helens. We'll add that detail to this story once we hear back from the city officials.
