A wave of federal pandemic relief cash, police call service demands, costs associated with delivering city services and even the long-term impact of homelessness are driving the 2022-23 St. Helens proposed budget of $87,541,000.
St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh is set to present his proposed multimillion-dollar spending plan to the city’s budget committee Thursday evening, May 12.
“This is one of the most challenging budgets I had to develop since I’ve been here,” Walsh said. “That is because of the factors of inflation and how that is going to impact us, but also the impacts from all the federal stimulus money.”
Big wave
In a one-on-one interview, Walsh told The Chronicle that St. Helens received a “big wave” of federal pandemic relief funding.
“We have put about half that into infrastructure projects and the other half into social programs,” he said.
Those city programs include Makerspace at the library, a position with the city’s parks and recreation program and supporting city police services.
“So, we’ve puffed up the budget, but that money goes away in two years,” he said.
A large portion of the city’s budget increase is due to grants and loans received from federal and state resources related to the City’s Riverfront Redevelopment Project and the Public Safety Facility Project, according to Walsh.
The proposed citys’ general fund budget is $13.63 million.
Library reductions
Despite community and social media concerns about proposed funding reductions at the city library, Walsh said he feels confident that the library will be spared budget cuts and the city will be able to enhance public safety.
Walsh said that a proposed 21% cut in the St. Helens Public Library, suggested in Letters to the Editor and on social media, is misleading.
“It is actually about eight percent when you net it out,” he said. “The real issue there is about the youth library director’s position.”
Walsh said the St. Helens City Council members have been “very vocal” in their desire and need to hire as many public safety officers, police officers as the city can while maintaining fiscal reserves.
“We came to the conclusion that hiring any new officer was going to have an impact on the budget, including overtime, and they wanted two,” he said. “So, we looked at the city positions that were vacant, one in parks and one in the library and we proposed not to fill those positions, just to get the discussion going.”
The two positions include a parks maintenance position and the library youth director position.
“That has caused a lot of attention.” Walsh said. “I am a big fan of the library and the youth library and what the programs do for the community and I am hopeful that working through the budget committee, we’ll be able to restore that position and still maintain the city’s long-term financial health.”
Next steps
Under Walsh’s budget, no city employee layoffs are proposed.
“At the end of the day we are providing services and need to decide what are the most valuable services and public safety is a very important one,” he said. “There aren’t necessarily a whole lot more police calls, but the complexity of those calls is increasing, and those calls take a lot more attention for follow-up and don’t clear as quickly.”
Walsh said his role is to deliver a balanced budget to the city council.
“Which could include elements for discussion, such as new revenues, cutting expenses, things of that nature,” he said. “This proposed budget does not fill two positions and it adds two positions (police officers). I am pretty confident the budget committee will find a way to bring the youth library director position back.”
Restoring the youth library director position could be achieved through additional budget cuts or new revenues or even using funds from the city’s reserves, according to Walsh.
“It is really healthy and important to talk about the choices that we make and the impact that those choices have,” he said. “We have limited resources so, we have to make those investments that pay the biggest dividends.”
Fee increases
The proposed budget also reflects fee increases for the city’s water and sewer services, what Walsh classified as enterprise funds, which are separate from the city’s general fund.
“The increase in sewer and water rates don’t necessarily give you more money in the general fund,” he said.
The proposed fee increase is over a five-year period: 7.53% the first year, 7.06% the next year, then 7.33%, 5.01%, and 5.09% the next three years.
“This is an increase of about $7.73 for the average utility user the first year,” according to Walsh.
During public sessions over the past few weeks, city officials outlined numerous reasons for the rate increase proposal.
“We have aging infrastructure, new development that is increasing the demand on our systems, major projects that have been delayed for years as a cost-saving measure, and our operating expenses continue to increase year after year in order to provide clean water on demand to your home or business and to treat wastewater that we receive,” Walsh said.
As a utility provider, Walsh said the city is subject to the same increases for goods and services that the general public experiences.
“Those increases mean it costs us more to provide water, sewer, and storm water services,” he said. “In order to be fiscally responsible, plan for future growth, and continue to provide the community with safe drinking water and maintain a sewer system that is effective and does not overflow, rates have to be increased to meet increasing operating expenses and make necessary upgrades.”
Listen to the background discussion about the fee increases during city council sessions at the city’s website.
Walsh said his budget proposal is based on a five-year budget financial model and the city’s reserve is 20% of the general fund.
“We are actually OK for the next year without dipping into our reserves,” he said. “I am looking at year two and three out. There are so many growth pressures, so many financial pressures with inflation, retirements, and PERS (Public Employee Retirement System) obligations the budget is challenged to keep up with it.”
Homelessness challenges
Walsh acknowledged that another growing long-term budget concern is community homelessness.
“It is a complex issue,” Walsh said. “Portland just spent a billion dollars and the problem got worse. “We are looking at the federal decision, which talks about cities abilities to regulate diverse populations in public places, saying cities should provide places for people to exist.”
Oregon will see such legislation take effect in June 2023, according to Walsh.
“There is no magical solution,” Walsh said. “We’re seeing it in town. There are frustrated people that want the livability of the community back. They don’t want people panhandling them and making them feel uncomfortable, you know, sleeping in the park and under the library benches and setting up camp in a trailer.”
Walsh said the city is carefully watching how other communities are addressing the homelessness challenges.
“We are watching what other cities are doing going head on increasing homeless villages and we are taking a little more watchful approach,” he said.
Walsh is on the League of Oregon Cities board of directors, which he said is also monitoring homelessness across the state.
“Our strategic plan is to address some of those issues in a more collective sense,” he said.
Be engaged
The St. Helens Budget Committee meets at 5 p.m. May 12. The meeting will be held via Zoom and in person in the St. Helens Council Chambers at 265 Strand Street in St. Helens. The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities.
The St. Helens City Council will receive the budget committee’s recommendation and is expected to adopt the budget following council deliberations.
