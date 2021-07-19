Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding enacted by Congress and signed by President Biden, Oregon's share is approximately $4.2 Billion. Funds are allocated per-capita to each city/county.
St. Helens is allocated $3,049,921.17 through the formula. The amount is estimated by the League of Oregon Cities to be used for planning purposes.
During its regular 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, work session, the St. Helens City Council is scheduled to receive a staff report on how that federal money can be used.
What the money would be used for in St. Helens
The attached shows the proposed uses of the funds in St. Helens, which include $755,000 for city parks and recreation administration assistant, and a program specialist, parks and recreation building renovations and city library activities, including staff and programs.
The funding would also include $140,000 Main Street Coordination and Small Business Center Assistance and $945,000 for the city's general fund.
The proposal also would use $1,210,000 for industrial business park development, water and sewer infrastructure, IT specialist and a Broadband Study.
The money must be used in eligible categories related to COVID-19 response and recovery for the period March 3, 2021 through December 31, 2024.
Eligible uses:
- Support public health expenditures: funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff.
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency: economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, non-profits, impacted industries, children and families, and the public sector.
- Replace lost public sector revenue: provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers: offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors.
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure: investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
Ineligible Uses:
- Reducing taxes by legislation, regulation or administration.
- Deposits into pension funds.
- Payments of outstanding debt or costs associated with issuing new debt.
- Payments of settlements or judgments.
- Replenishing rainy day fund.
The St. Helens City Council meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at St. Helens City Hall, 265 Strand Street in St. Helens.
