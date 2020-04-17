The following traffic advisory comes from Multnomah County.
Sections of NW Cornelius Pass Road will be closed at night this weekend for the final time to accommodate moves of very large industrial loads traveling from Longview, WA to Intel’s campus in Hillsboro.
The loads are referred to as "cold boxes."The loads were moved successfully the past two weekends.
Multnomah County maintains the section of NW Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and the Washington County line. Washington County has jurisdiction for the southern section of the road.
April 17-19
The section of Cornelius Pass Road between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Blvd. will close to through traffic from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Saturday to allow the wide loads room to safely travel this section. The loads will then be parked for the day near the intersection with Skyline Blvd.
Through traffic (except trucks) can detour around the closed section using NW Newberry Road and Skyline. Trucks should use the detour of Highway 30 south to I-405 south to Highway 26 west.
From 9 p.m. on Saturday until 5 a.m. on Sunday, the section of Cornelius Pass Road south of Skyline Blvd. will be closed to allow the loads to be moved to Hillsboro. Through traffic can use NW Old Cornelius Pass Road, while trucks should use the longer detour on Highway 30, I-405 and Highway 26.
Depending on how the move progresses, Cornelius Pass Road may need to be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m on Monday to complete the move. Through traffic will be detoured around the closed section, while trucks should use the longer detour on Highway 30, I-405 and Highway 26.
For information about Multnomah County roads, visit: www.multco.us/roads or follow us on Twitter @multcoroads.
