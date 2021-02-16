The upper section of NW Logie Trail Road is closed from NW Skyline Boulevard east to the school bus turn around at the lower section due to abandoned vehicles and downed trees, according to Multnomah County transportation officials.
Multnomah County also reports that that NW Newberry off Highway 30 to Skyline Boulevard is also closed.
Travelers are encouraged to use Cornelius Pass Road.
