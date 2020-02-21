The St. Johns Bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for five nights Monday, Feb. 24, while crews carry out maintenance projects and the biennial bridge inspection
The work is expected to be completed no later than 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Detours
- On the bridge’s east side, in St. Johns, travelers should take North Lombard Street to Interstate 5 south to Interstate 405 south over the Fremont Bridge to westbound U.S. 30.
- On the bridge’s west side, in Northwest Portland, travelers should take U.S. 30 east to northbound Interstate 405 over the Fremont Bridge to northbound I-5 to North Lombard Street, U.S. 30 Bypass.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed over the bridge during the closure times. The last two scheduled TriMet buses of the night, at 10:04 p.m. and 11:05 p.m., will also be allowed to cross each night.
For 24/7 road conditions and traffic alerts visit tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1.
