The Providence Hood to Coast Relay and Portland To Coast Walk Relay presented by Nike would like to advise traffic flow may be affected in Columbia County starting on Friday, August 23rd to Saturday evening, August 24th.
Areas which could also encounter delays because of race-related traffic will be:
HWY 30: from Friday, August 23 at 4 a.m. to Saturday, August 25 at 5 a.m.
Leg 16: On Highway 30 near Scappoose High School.
Leg 17: On Highway 30 near St. Helens High School.
Leg 18: Highway 30, left on Pittsburg Rd., left on Sunset Blvd., right on Columbia Blvd., slight right on Gable Rd., left on Bachelor Flat Road until reaching the Columbia County Fairgrounds. HWY 47: from Friday, August 23 at 1 p.m. to Saturday, August 24 at 3 p.m.
“The Hood to Coast / Portland to Coast Relays would sincerely like to thank Columbia County for your patience and support of Hood and Portland To Coast participants”, said Felicia Hubber, Race Director and President of Hood To Coast / Portland To Coast Relays. “The hospitality of local residents, volunteers, and employees has been remarkable throughout the years”.
The Providence Hood To Coast Relay is the most popular relay race in the world with nearly 20,000 runners and walkers participating in three events; Hood To Coast Relay, Portland To Coast Walk Relay, and Portland To Coast High School Challenge. The Providence Hood To Coast Relay waiting list reaches over 40,000 potential participants annually. In 2018, the three events included runners and walkers from all 50 U.S. states and over 40 countries.
Since 2014, the Providence Cancer Center has been the primary beneficiary of Hood and Portland To Coast fundraising revenue. Throughout those years, Hood and Portland To Coast participants and volunteers have raised nearly $3.4 million. 100 percent of those funds have been used locally in Oregon to support cancer research, treatment, and support services.
General public race related community questions/concerns can call the event, toll free at (844) 428-8327 from August 19 to August 26. For emergencies, call 911.
