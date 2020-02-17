First responders are urging drivers to slow down and watch for black ice in Columbia County this morning.
Traffic crashes along Highway 30 towards the Clatskanie area slowed travel earlier this morning. One accident reportedly involved a vehicle down an embankment. There have been no reports of serious injuries.
