If you are traveling the Oregon Coast Highway 101 today, be advised that the highway is closed south or Reedsport for police activity.
According to officials, on Wednesday, July 1, at approximately 10:46 a.m. a Douglas County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle south of Reedsport on Highway 101. The vehicle fled and eventually crashed near milepost 217.
The operator of the vehicle is deceased.
What appeared to be explosive devices were located at the scene and the Oregon State Police (OSP) explosives unit was dispatched to the scene. OSP is investigating the crash.
Highway 101 will be closed for several hours with no detour available.
