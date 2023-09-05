The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at milepost 36, about halfway between St. Helens and Rainier, due to a crash.
A detour is in place on Highway 30 at milepost 36,
ODOT urges drivers to use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, or expect delays. Please watch out for emergency responders.
