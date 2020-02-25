The Chronicle has received the following information from the Oregon Department of Transportation's Jamie Schmidt and the Columbia County Traffic Safety Commission concerning a traffic signal change at Gable Road and Highway 30 in St. Helens.
The flashing yellow left turn arrows at the signalized intersection of Highway 30 and Gable Road in St Helens will be omitted between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will operate as protected only during these times as a safety improvement at that intersection.
The change took effect on Monday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.