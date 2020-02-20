Update posted at 8:35 a.m.
NB I-5 remains closed in Wilsonville after an early-morning crossover crash. Crews are working to get the cars stuck in traffic turned around and cleared out. We hope to get one late open by late morning but travelers should avoid the area or expect delays. OR 99E may serve as a detour.
Previous Chronicle coverage posted at 7a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed near Elligsen Road in Wilsonville after a truck crossed over from the southbound lanes, causing numerous crashes and multiple injuries.
Crews are setting up a detour and working to clear the vehicles stuck in the closed lanes. ODOT officials said they don't expect to reopen the northbound lanes until sometime this afternoon.
Travelers should expect lengthy delays in the area.
Follow the developments at TripCheck.com or dial 5-1-1.
