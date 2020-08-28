Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

St. Helens Police and Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle traffic crash in front of the U.S. Post Office Friday afternoon, Aug. 28.

Crash Scene
Buy Now

First responders on scene of the 2-vehicle crash along Columbia Boulevard in front of the U.S. Post Office.

Investigators said one person appeared to have suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash had not been determined as of late Friday afternoon.

Traffic was routed around the crash scene along Columbia Boulevard for about 30 minutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for end-of-summer vacation?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.