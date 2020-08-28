St. Helens Police and Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a two vehicle traffic crash in front of the U.S. Post Office Friday afternoon, Aug. 28.
Investigators said one person appeared to have suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash had not been determined as of late Friday afternoon.
Traffic was routed around the crash scene along Columbia Boulevard for about 30 minutes.
