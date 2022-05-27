Four people were taken to area hospitals following a traffic crash alone the Scapppoose Vernonia Highway later Thursday afternoon, May 26.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the two-vehicle motor vehicle accident on the Scappoose Vernonia Highway near milepost 11. As the fire crews arrived on scene, they identified the patients that needed additional treatment and transported the four to nearby hospitals.
Both lanes of the highway were closed during emergency operations. The highway has since been reopened. The cause of the crash had not been released by investigators at the time of this update.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Columbia River Fire & Rescue assisted in the crash investigation.
