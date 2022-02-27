Three people were taken to Portland hospitals after an impaired driver collided with an ambulance head-on, according to the Scappoose Fire District.
First responders rushed to the scene of the cash near Rocky Point Road on Highway 30 at approximately 2:10 Sunday morning,
The three people were transported to hospitals by Scappoose Fire and AMR. The two-person paramedic crew involved in the collision escaped with minor injuries, according to Scappoose Fire.
The ambulance was returning from a previous patient transport to Portland, when it was hit by the impaired driver, according to the Scappoose Fire release.
There were no patients aboard the the ambulance when it was struck.
Highway 30 at the crash site was shut down intermittently for over two hours.
Details of the condition of the third person taken to the hospital or whether the impaired driver faces any criminal charges had not been released by the fire district at the time of the release.
First responders urge drivers when approaching an emergency scene to slow down. Scappoose Fire reports there were several instances of commuters driving way too fast through the emergency scene on Highway 30.
