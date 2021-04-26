Columbia River Fire & Rescue and St. Helens Police were dispatched to a car into a tree call along Old Portland Road west of 18th shortly after 8 a.m. this morning.
It appeared one person had been operating the vehicle when it left the road for an unknown reason and rolled over into a grove of trees.
There were no reports of injuries and police and fire crews were attempting to determine the cause of the cash at the time of this post.
Traffic was slowed for a time during the investigation.
