Law enforcement agents are seeking the public's help in solving a traffic crash death in Clackamas County.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP) at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday, August 2, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash on Hwy 213 and SE Luther Rd.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an Easy Motion electric bicycle, operated by Nolan Heine, 67, of Portland, was riding northbound and attempted to cross Hwy 213. As Heine was attempting to cross the roadway, a witness believes he was struck by a white moped/motorcycle, who was also traveling northbound.
The moped/motorcycle rider paused briefly before continuing northbound on Hwy 213, according to investigators. The rider is described as a male wearing a black helmet and white t-shirt.
Heine was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
Oregon State Police is requesting any witnesses to the crash who might have any information regarding the crash, or know the identity of the moped/motorcycle rider, to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068, or *OSP and refer to case # SP20-217251.
Clackamas County Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted Oregon State Police at the scene of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.