A three-day multi state law enforcement campaign beginning Friday will focus on risky driver behavior and speeding.
The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) members said they are partnering to show commitment and emphasis on meaningful public education about the dangers of risky driving behaviors, especially excessive speeding.
The WSTSC Coalition includes the following members from Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, North Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and #YourOregonStatePolice.
Drivers stayed off the roads in droves during the pandemic, according to WSTSC. Unfortunately, those who did drive were the cause of a steep rise in roadway deaths, with the excess speed at the heart of many crashes.
Excess speed is a major factor contributing to serious injury and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages, along with speeding-related vehicle rollovers, according to law enforcement. As the nation opens up, summer vacations begin and more people hit the roads, law enforcement will be proactive in helping bring speeds and subsequent crashes down.
Excessive speed has a devastating impact on the safety of life for those traveling on our highways, the WSTSC said. To help address this issue, the law enforcement partners will be conducting an Excessive Speed Enforcement Safety Campaign this June 25 – 27.
Assertive traffic law enforcement activity with a targeted public safety focus is the purpose of the WSTSC partnership and this campaign. The WSTSC encourages everyone to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destination safely to avoid feeling the need to speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.