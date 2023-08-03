Three people have died in a train-car collision south of Gervais in Marion County.
The crash occurred the night of Aug. 2.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued the following statement with an advisory to drivers.
We are saddened to report last nights train crash into a car was fatal for 3 of the 4 occupants. This involved a freight train, heading north, and a 2002 Honda passenger car.
The investigation indicates the Honda was traveling west on a farm access road, north of the 7100 block of Keene Road NE, when it attempted to cross over the tracks. The farm road was controlled with stop signs, but it appears from the investigation the Honda failed to obey the traffic control device. There were no indications of either alcohol or drugs being a factor.
The involved occupants of the Honda have been identified as the following:
Keene road is once again open to all traffic.
We would like to remind those who encounter a railroad crossing to make sure to do the following:
(0) comments
