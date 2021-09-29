The Port of Columbia County Board of Commissioners announced today that Executive Director Douglas Hayes has resigned his position with the Port, effective immediately, according to a release from the Port, which did not state a reason for the resignation.
Hayes has been with the Port since 2017.
The board has appointed Deputy Executive Director Sean Clark to the role of Interim Executive Director. He has been with the Port since 2014 and became Deputy Executive Director in May. Port commissioners will determine a path to find its next Executive Director at the October port commission meeting, the release states.
“We’re fortunate to have someone as qualified and experienced as Sean to take the reins at the Port during this time of transition,” Port of Columbia County Board President Nancy Ward said. “We’re confident that his leadership will only strengthen our vision of being a leading, innovative port focused on economic opportunities for today and the future.
In a separate change, Larry Ericksen, current vice president of the board, is resigning his position, effective Oct. 17. A second-term commissioner in Position #3, Ericksen is moving to Tennessee to be closer to his family.
The board will vote on Oct. 13 at the next meeting on an individual to fill the remainder of Ericksen’s term. The board has suggested Chris Iverson as a possible candidate to fill the position vacated by Ericksen, and will take comment prior to the vote. If approved, Iverson would finish out Ericksen’s term, which runs through 2023. At that time, the position will be open to all candidates in the May 2023 election.
Prior to this role, Iverson served as a commissioner with the Port over three terms, the last of which ended earlier this year.
“We’re thankful for Larry’s excellent service to the Port over the years," Ward said. "While he leaves big shoes to fill, we’re pleased to have a well-qualified volunteer in Chris willing to rejoin as a port commissioner."
The Port of Columbia County is the port authority for Columbia County, Oregon, United States. The port is a municipal corporation formed under state law to engage in economic development activities.
The Port of Columbia County operates offices in Columbia City and can be reached at 503-397-2888.
