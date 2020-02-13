Heads up if you plan to travel over the mountains in Oregon this weekend. Snow levels are dropping.
The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Advisory warning for winter conditions in Oregon's higher elevations by Saturday. Look for rain showers in Columbia County. Clearing by Tuesday.
For the latest statewide road and weather conditions, dial 511, or visit TripCheck.com. For local weather updates, see The Chronicle's weather reports here online.
