Construction is underway along Columbia Boulevard between Gable Road and Sykes Road.
Columbia Boulevard between Gable Road and Sykes Road will be closed to through traffic during construction, which is expected to last until the end of September. Traffic will detour to Summit View Drive by way of Gable Road and Sykes Road. See the detailed traffic map for more information.
The Columbia Boulevard sidewalk project is a collaborative project between the City of St. Helens and Columbia County. It will add sidewalks, retaining wall, and street trees to the east side of Columbia Blvd. New sidewalks will connect Gable Road and Sykes Road, providing a safe walking path for pedestrians. A rapid flashing beacon will also be installed at Sykes and Columbia Boulevard near McBride Elementary School.
