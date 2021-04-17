City officials are in the process of finding a certified wastewater filtration facility supervisor following a change of personnel at the St. Helens wastewater treatment plant at 451 Plymouth Street.
According to Crystal King, city's communications director, the supervisor unexpectedly ended their employment at the city Monday, April 12 without prior notice.
To meet state and federal regulations, King said the city needs to have an endorsed Water Operator Two working at the facility.
"We have a list of qualified individuals with the necessary endorsements to temporarily fill the position until we can hire a new employee," King said. "We have a certified Water Operator One at the facility who is now working to obtain the level two endorsement."
In the interim, King said the city' wastewater treatment plant supervisor will oversee the water filtration facility to ensure that day-to-day operations run smoothly and that the city continues to provide reliable service.
King said the city has informed state agencies about the personnel change and has an action plan in place.
"This situation is not uncommon according to the state, and we worked quickly to implement a plan to address the Water Filtration Supervisor’s departure," King said.
The water filtration facility supervisor position has a monthly salary range of $5,316 to $6,526. Two employees normally staff the city's water filtration facility division, according to King.
Background
The City of St. Helens website, the wastewater treatment plant consists of two lagoons, an operations building, a chlorine building and a shop. It treats all of the domestic waste from both St. Helens and Columbia City. It also treats waste from a number of local industries. There are four employees at the plant, a Superintendent, two Operators, and a Pretreatment Program Coordinator.
Along with the treatment plant, the operators also maintain nine sewer lift stations and one stormwater lift station throughout town.
The treatment process consists of two lagoons. When waste enters the plant, it is screened and enters the smaller three acre lagoon for primary treatment. After that, it is disinfected and flows into the larger 40 acre lagoon. Here, it mixes with the waste from the Boise Paper Mill. After the secondary treatment, it is discharged into the Columbia River. The typical flows to the river are between six and 10 million gallons per day.
