Construction crews have begun the demolition phase of St. Helens High School with large construction equipment leveling specific older sections of the building.
The demolition is a key part of the estimated $67 million dollar renovations at the campus site along Gable Road in St. Helens.
Officials from the St. Helens School District, Hoffman Construction and community members us…
Fencing is up surrounding portions of St. Helens High School (SHHS) on Gable Road as crews p…
