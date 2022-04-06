Construction crews have begun the demolition phase of St. Helens High School with large construction equipment leveling specific older sections of the building.

Building Down

A large portion of the front building on the high school campus has been demolished.
Demolition Site

The demolition is a key element of the high school renovation project.
Orange Barrels

Large orange barrels are being used to section off specific areas of the demolition project.
Fenced Off

Large safety fencing is in place surrounding portions of the high school demolition project.

The demolition is a key part of the estimated $67 million dollar renovations at the campus site along Gable Road in St. Helens.

