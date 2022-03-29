The iconic Scappoose Peace Candle remains standing proud and true, weathering surrounding building demolition and the construction of a new apartment complex at its site along Highway 30.
Rehabilitating the Peace Candle has been a Scappoose City Council goal since 2015, according to a release from the City of Scappoose.
"Over the last year an opportunity to protect and rehabilitate the Peace Candle has arisen," the release states, adding that the developer and owner of the land the Peace Candle sits on have agreed to work with the City of Scappoose to protect the Candle.
The Peace Candle renovations will include a new coat of paint.
According to the city, the Candle historically was covered in real wax, in what appears to be a variety of colors. The wax proved unsustainable, the wax was removed, and the silo was painted, according to the release. The Peace Candle has been through a number of colors over its lifetime. The original color when the Candle was first constructed was closer to off-white, the color of natural candle wax. At one point the Candle was painted yellow which lasted through the early to mid 1990's, and was later painted red, the color it is today.
The City of Scappoose is seeking input on which paint color the community prefers. The off-white color would allow for the future installation of LED ambiance lighting to project color onto the Candle, similar to the fountain sculpture in Heritage Park at night.
The flame assembly at the top of the Candle will not be changing, according to city officials.
History
Work to clear the surrounding area at the Peace Candle site for an 80-unit apartment complex began in late 2020. Portland development company, WDC Properties, purchased the property in 2019.
The developer said the eco-friendly designed rental housing units will be in two buildings with parking for the residents and also for visitors to the Peace Candle. The new 80-unit apartment project, called Candlelight Apartments, is expected to open in the Fall of 2022.
“The candle will remain a shining light and reminder to everyone that there is hope for world peace,” WDC Properties founder and CEO, Mark Madden said.
The Peace Candle 50-feet tall and can be seen by travelers along Highway 30 as they drive in and out of Scappoose.
The candle, built by a farmer and his family, was established as a symbol of world peace in 1971 by Oregon Governor Tom McCall. To this day, the structure resides in the hearts of many Scappoose residents, as it has maintained its integrity for 50 years, according to a release from WDC Properties.
Be engaged
The City of Scappoose’s Peace Candle color survey is open through May 1, 2022. Those taking part in the survey have the following options in returning their color vote:
Mail: City of Scappoose 33568 E. Columbia Ave, Scappoose, OR 97056,
Hand-Deliver: Scappoose City Hall or placing the survey the city's drop box in the back parking lot.
For more information, contact the City of Scappoose at 503-543-7146
