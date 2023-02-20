An amendment to the Oregon Constitution to protect the right of the people to fish, hunt, harvest and gather has been introduced at the Oregon Legislature by Oregon Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus Co-Chair Sen. David Brock Smith (District 1- Port Orford).

If passed by the legislature, HJR 5 would be referred to voters to consider on the 2024 November ballot. If voters approve the proposal, it would make Oregon the 24th state to have a Right to Hunt and Fish constitutional amendment.

“Oregonians, who have long prioritized a strong connection with their food sources, should have the ability to vote this type of protection into the state constitution” Sen. Brock Smith said. “The ability of Oregonians to supplement their diets with wild and foraged foods is an integral part of our self-reliant heritage.”

Constitutional Amendment Proposed

To follow this proposed legislation and other bills at the Oregon Legislature, visit https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/
0
0
0
1
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.