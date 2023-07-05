After six years serving Columbia County, District Attorney Jeff Auxier is stepping down from his elected position in favor of a senior deputy district attorney staff position in the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

DA Leaving

Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier is leaving his post.

Auxier will vacate his position on July 7.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced June 29 that she is seeking applications to fill Auxier's post by appointment. Applications will be accepted through July 24.

0
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you believe the increases in the minimum wage in Oregon are fair and just?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.