Efforts by the City of St. Helens to step up enforcement at the docks along the Columbia River appear to be working.

Dock Enforcement

The changes at the city docks are a response to community concerns.

Adherence to mooring time limits at St. Helens city docks has improved greatly since the City Council set new limits in July, city Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle.

“Approximately three to four boats have been tagged to be closed since the new rules were adopted,” King said, “but they were moved by the boat operators prior to the scheduled tow date.”

