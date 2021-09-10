Ground is being cleared for a new multiple family housing complex along Gable Road just east of Highway 30.
The project, called St. Helens Housing on the plans submitted to the City of St. Helens, has been approved through the city’s planning and building departments, according to St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King.
The project is a multi-family housing complex with 239 units. It includes an 82-unit apartment building, five low-rise apartment buildings, and four townhouse style buildings.
Community Development Partners (CDP), an affordable housing development company and Northwest Oregon Housing Authority (NOHA), which administers federal housing choice vouchers and owns and operates rental properties in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties, announced plans for the affordable housing community in June 2020
The developers then classified the project as a true inter-generational community, connecting working adults, families, and seniors through high quality affordable housing in an environment that encourages interaction and neighborliness, according to a release from the developers.
The new development will be situated on over 18 acres and includes a grove of old trees within natural protected wetlands.
The release also stated that the St. Helens Apartments will provide desperately needed affordable housing options coupled with robust resident service opportunities for families and seniors within Columbia County. Units will be available to residents who make at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Community services will be helmed by EngAGE, a culturally responsive organization with 20 years of experience changing lives through transformative affordable, multigenerational apartment communities.
A community building is central to the site and is designed to be where families and seniors come together around a large gathering space with a full kitchen for multi-generational meals and social events. The building also includes rooms for studying/tutoring, a computer room, tv room, and shared conference rooms.
The site has been designed to take advantage of the on-site wetlands by including a trail system that runs along its edge and ample outdoor spaces for recreational opportunities, including grass fields, picnic and BBQ areas, and gardening areas with fruit trees allowing residents to grow and share culturally relevant foods.
