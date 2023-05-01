The St. Helens City Council is drawing closer to a resolution regarding HB 3115 after reviewing the draft ordinance supplied to the council by the Planning Commission.
House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
The key points are the “time, manner, and place” regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided “objectively reasonable” guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside. St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said that with this draft ordinance in hand, there are still steps that need to be taken to get the legislation across the finish line.
“The next steps are completing the ordinance and having it reviewed by the City’s special legal counsel, approving the ordinance through Council, and adopting it by July 1, 2023,” King said.
Working with the Planning Commission, the St. Helens City Council has been drafting an ordinance that will address the social nature of the problem while also shielding the city from potential lawsuits that can arise because of the state law.
“We are working with specialized legal counsel to review any proposed ordinance and have been monitoring what other cities in Oregon are doing,” King said. “As we work on this, how any regulation is reasonably objectionable from the perspective of someone who is experiencing homelessness is a constant part of the discussion. That is a key provision of state law.”
It is important to note that the council is working on a draft of the ordinance, meaning anything outlined within can be subject to change. In the draft presented to the city council on April 19, the ordinance outlined that camping would not be allowed at locations within 400 feet of any privately owned or rented property.
“The Council expressed multiple considerations to help shape the ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission,” King said. “They wanted to explore the camping duration and who has the authority to extend the time limit and designate locations.”
The ordinance also outlined that “public places, roads, parks, trails, rights of way, the waterfront and public property being clean, and safe are vital for the health, safety, and wellbeing of the public.” So camping is also restricted on those premises.
“The City of St. Helens cannot reasonably care for and house, whether it be in shelter or campgrounds, persons from outside of St. Helens who are experiencing homelessness other than on a temporary basis,” the ordinance says.
Concerning location, the ordinance outlined the following places as potential sites where “camping may occur”:
- An area identified on the backside of the recreation facility on Old Portland Road, subject to the time and manner restrictions herein, and shall be limited to a maximum of 8 persons at this location.
- An area identified as down Kaster Road subject to the time and manner restrictions herein and shall be limited to a maximum of 7 persons at this location.
- Sand Island upon paying the appropriate fees and per the rules of Sand Island.
- The City Docks per the St. Helens Municipal Code Title 9.
- Public streets with an RV or vehicle under Title 10.
- Places allowed by the City Administrator, but only following the City Administrator’s or the Mayor’s public declaration of an emergency, and only for a maximum of 30 days. The express approval of the City Council is required to extend the time allowed to camp in areas due to a declaration of emergency.
Under the draft ordinance, people who are camping within St. Helens must follow the rules and regulations of the particular camping site where they are located, other portions of the St. Helens Municipal Code, and State Law.
People camping are not to occupy more than a 12-foot by 12-foot area to camp, and open fires are prohibited. People must “maintain the area where they are sleeping in a clean condition, and upon vacating the site.” Littering within site is prohibited, and the disposal of “wastewater, or grey water other than in an approved receptacle” is considered littering.
Regulating times at which people can camp is another critical component of the ordinance, and the current draft makes the following stipulations:
- Camping may occur for a maximum of 5 continuous days at the locations listed in 12.20.020(B).
- For RV’s and vehicles upon the City Streets, up to 5 days at any location within the City of St. Helens in any 60-day period.
Suppose a person is found in violation of any of the time, place, or manner restrictions. In that case, the ordinance gives law enforcement personnel and or public services personnel the ability to “use their best judgment concerning the individual circumstances of such person and direct them to available City services, County Services, State Services, or non-profit service agencies, and locations within and or outside the city where a person may find services to help them, and where they may lawfully sleep, camp, keep warm and dry upon public property.”
The St. Helens City Council has worked with community partners to help form the legislation, including Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH), Community Action Team (CAT), Youth ERA, local law enforcement, and others, according to King.
With the process of finalizing the ordinance ongoing, community members can still give their input to the council on this issue.
“All our Council meetings are open to the public. Anyone is welcome to come to future City Council meetings to provide comment in person or virtually,” King said. “We also accept written comment ahead of time if someone can’t attend a meeting.”
