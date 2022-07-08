A house fire in St. Helens has displaced three people and left a dog and parakeet unaccounted for.
At 10:52 p.m. Monday, Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the 100 block of North 3rd Street to a reported tree fire that had spread to an adjacent house.
"The attic and top floor of the home had a significant amount of fire, and fortunately our crews were able to attack the fire quick enough to keep it confined to the top floor," CRFR Communication Officer Jennifer Motherway said.
There were three occupants living at this location. They had three dogs, one cat and a parakeet.
"The occupants of the home made it out safely with two of their dogs," Motherway said. "The parakeet is still unaccounted for and firefighters rescued one of the dogs from the home."
One person suffered an injury at the scene, however it was not an occupant of the home. Motherway said details regarding the injury are unavailable.
The cause of the fire is pending following the fire marshal's review, but it is suspected to be due to illegal fireworks. An estimate of damage was not immediately available.
Motherway said this house fire is a situation where damages could have been much more significant. The fire had attracted a large crowd of people.
"Columbia River Fire & Rescue would like to stress the importance of allowing our equipment room when we are on scene as well as providing our crews space to work," she said. "Public safety is always our first priority. There are too many hazards on fire scenes that could cause harm. It is safest to stay more than 500 feet away while we are working."
St. Helens Police, Scappoose Fire and Columbia River PUD assist CRFR at the fire scene.
