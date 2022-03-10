Update posted on March 10
The Navios Unite heads up the Columbia River past St. Helens to the Port of Astoria and out to sea. The large vessel's next destination is Los Angeles.
Previous coverage
The largest containership ever to transit the Columbia River slowly headed for the Port of Portland through the Port of Astoria, passing Rainier, St. Helens and Scappoose on Monday, March 7.
The Navios Unite is 1,100 feet long and can carry 8,200 containers, according to a Facebook post on The Ship Report, which states that typical containerships here are less than 1,000 feet long, and can carry about 6,000 containers.
According to Balticshiping.com Navios Unitewas built in 2006 by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. LTD in Ulsan, South Korea. It is currently sailing under the flag of Liberia. It's gross tonnage is 90,389 tons.
Navios Unite is of the growing list of containerships calling on the Port of Portland, The Ship Report states.
