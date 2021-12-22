The Chronicle first reported on Dec. 3, that St. Helens Police had launched an investigation into multiple reports of car break-ins and thefts in five local neighborhoods.
Suspects indicted
On Thursday, Dec. 16, a Columbia County Grand Jury indicted Shane Gaddert and Zachary Moist on charges related to the St. Helens Police investigation into the numerous thefts from vehicles that occurred on Nov. 27-28.
Zachary Moist, 18, of Portland, was indicted for two counts of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Theft III, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, Unlawful Entry to a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
Shane Gaddert, 27, of Portland, was indicted for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department.
Background
On Sunday, Nov. 28, at approximately 4:14 a.m. St. Helens police responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area of Edna Barr Lane. The reporting party told police that five suspects had exited a white SUV and proceeded to test vehicle door handles in the neighborhood.
Officers conducted an area search but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle. St. Helens police continued to receive theft from vehicle reports over the same weekend from the Elk Meadows neighborhood, Parkwood neighborhood, Crestwood Village, Noble Road neighborhood, and Charming Way neighborhood.
St. Helens police investigators worked with surrounding law enforcement partners and were able to identify Moist and Gaddert as suspects involved in the thefts.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information related to this case, please contact St. Helens Corporal Smith at 503-397-1521.
