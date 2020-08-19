During the summer of 2019, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), declared an Unusual Mortality Event as whales were seen washing ashore at a high rate.
But this summer, whale standings are back to a relatively normal rate, despite the recent stranding of a humpback whale near Lincoln City last week.
On August 7, NOAA reported a 37-foot humpback whale had washed ashore on the Salishan Spit, just south of Lincoln City. The next day, the Oregon Marine Mammal Institute Stranding Coordinator Jim Rice was out on the beach taking samples of the large mammal.
“I examined and sampled it on Saturday morning… It had been dead and floating for quite a while,” Rice said. “There were some signs of killer whale predation and post-mortem scavenging by sharks. I don’t think the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation is planning to bury it, so it will likely remain on the beach to decompose for a while.”
Earlier this year, a 40-foot Gray whale carcass washed up at Sand Lake Recreation Area in Tillamook County and was buried in the sand by beach rangers from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and a local contractor.
Last summer, NOAA reported over 70 whale stranding along the coast in California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Three of that tally were found in Lincoln County. This year, however, has been somewhat quiet for Rice and his crew.
“So far this year, we’ve documented three dead gray whales and one dead sperm whale along the Oregon Coast, which is relatively normal,” Rice said.
