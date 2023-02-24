On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 8:56 p.m., St. Helens Police officers responded to McCormick Park at 475 S. 18th Street, in St. Helens, after receiving a report of a Ram truck driving erratically inside the park.
The caller stated that the truck was doing cookies in the park’s parking lot and almost hit the caller and other individuals. The witness also reported seeing the vehicle drive into the grass, hit a park bench, drive through a dugout, and behind the park’s Veterans Memorial.
Officers located the vehicle and driver inside the park when they arrived.
Police took Ethan Anthony Goss, 19, into custody. He is charged with Criminal Mischief II, Reckless Driving, and five counts of Reckless Endangering.
McCormick Park remains fully open as of Thursday, Feb. 23.
St. Helens Parks Department employees assessed the park facilities on Thursday. Evidence indicates that the truck drove behind the Veterans Memorial, near the new playground structure, on the T-ball field, by the softball fields, and inside the skate park. One-foot-deep tire ruts were made next to the playground.
An estimate of damages is being made but will not be fully complete until snow has melted.
The St. Helens Parks Department will make necessary repairs as the weather allows. It may take up to one month to make full repairs.
Additional charges may be forthcoming based on damage estimates. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the St. Helens Police Department at 503-397-1521.
