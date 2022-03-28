Scappoose Adventist School (SAS) is soon to receive a multi-million-dollar makeover.
With Principal Girlie Aguilar at the helm, SAS’s campus will undergo a design change to accommodate a growing number of enrollments.
“Principal Girlie Aguilar has been extremely creative and successfully figured out how to accommodate the swelling numbers of families in the local community who want to give their children an excellent Christian education,” School Registrar Nancy Reed said. “The growing number of students led to the demand for more space, which leads to conversations and drawings of the options to modify the current school design. That, in turn, lead to the vision of remodeling and construction of a brand-new school building and parking lot, as well as refurbishing the current gymnasium.”
Phased project
The project will be split into three phases and cost $6.3 million.
Aguilar said two contractors, RLS Architects and Portland/Vancouver-based Shearer Construction, will oversee the multimillion-dollar expansion, with phase one taking eight months to one year to complete.
“We will be using the playground area to expand, so the classrooms will be way bigger than we have (with) more classrooms,” Aguilar explained. “We’ll (also) have the resource room that teachers’ lounge will be in, and we will have the conference room, resource center, and a lobby.”
Phase two will involve refurbishing the old gymnasium and adding a music/language arts center, and the contractor will build a brand-new gym in the third and final phase of the project.
Aguilar said reworking the school’s design arose out of necessity.
“When I started here four years ago, we only had 35 students,” Aguilar said. “The following year, we had 28, and the third year during COVID, we had 52 students. (Now) we are at 78. So, we are using our cafeteria as our classroom.”
Aguilar said that her primary motivator for the project was to have all K-8 students housed in the same building.
“We have one class in the church building,” Aguilar said. “I feel like they are so far away from everyone. So (we will be) demolishing everything we have on that side and then building a new classroom.”
Capital campaign
The school needs $1.3 million in cash to launch phase one and has secured about 20% of the funding, according to Aguilar.
“Once we have the money, we will start right away,” she said. “It takes a while to get the building permit. We will have all the architects and engineers come together. So, it might take a while.”
Construction for the project could begin by the summer, Aguilar said, if everything goes accordingly to plan.
“They (the contractor) said that the first phase will take eight months to build,” she said, conjecturing, “(If) we are building in that timespan, we will have another eight months. It could be a three or four-year project.”
SAS holds fundraisers such as Jogathon in May for school improvement projects, but Aguilar said most contributions come from private donors who choose to remain anonymous.
Aguilar emphasized that what separates Scappoose Adventist School from other institutions is its aim to support one-on-one instruction with a more balanced 20-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio.
“We are hoping to get more donors to help invest in the future of our children,” Aguilar said. “Not all kids thrive in a bigger classroom. They needed a smaller-scale classroom, so we want to provide that to our community. But if we don’t start building, we will not have a space for that.”
Scappoose Adventist School (SAS), situated on 54825 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, has served the local community since 1935, providing quality Christian education to the children of Columbia County, according to the school’s website, which also states that SAS offers hands-on, developmentally appropriate programs for preschool through eighth-grade students.
Donations to SAS are tax-deductible. For more information or to donate, visit www.sasonline.org, or call 503-543-6939.
