Investigators had yet to determine the cause of a fire at 36785 NW Long Road in Cornelius as of early Tuesday, March 28.
Crews from the Cornelius Fire Department rushed to scene of the burning barn approximately one mile north of the Cornelius city limits shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27.
Firefighters arrived approximately 5 minutes after being dispatched to find a large two-story barn fully engulfed with fire. The fire crews immediately stretched hose lines to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.
"With the location being in the rural area without fire hydrants, we had to utilize water tenders to bring our water to the scene," Cornelius Fire described in a release. "This initially slowed the attack on the flames until enough units from partnering agencies arrived on scene."
It took fire crews approximately an hour to extinguish the majority of the fire.
"Firefighters spent several additional hours working on cooling down hot spots. This task had to be done from the exterior and at a safe distance due to an unstable roof," the release states. "The roof portion of the structure eventually collapsed."
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night to watch for any fire flareups. There will likely be smoke seen in the area from the fire scene.
No firefighters or citizens were injured on scene. The barn is approximately 100-years-old.
Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire District, Banks Fire District, Metro West Ambulance and Washington County Sheriffs Office, assisted Cornelius Fire at the scene of the blaze.
