A leaking railroad car triggered a hazardous material response from area fire districts, law enforcement, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the railroad company.
The incident unfolded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, on the railroad tracks that are adjacent to Highway 30 just north of Scappoose.
"The railroad crews noticed the leak and stopped the train at Slavens Road," Scappoose Fire District Division Chief Miguel Bautista said.
There were 108 rail cars on the train at the time of the incident. Bautista said the leak involved diesel fuel.
"It is a flammable liquid, not as volatile as other fuels, but it still needs to be mitigated,"Bautista said. "As we arrived we assessed the spill and approximately 50 gallons had leaked out of the rail car."
As the regional hazardous materials team, Portland Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene of the leak. Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation closed about a 300-foot section of the outside westbound lane of Highway 30 at the leak site as a safety precaution. No nearby homes or businesses were evacuated during the incident.
Bautista said the Scappoose Fire District engines are equipped with foam in case a fire erupted. Railroad crews were able to attach a waxed seal to stop the leak. The Highway 30 lane closed during the incident was reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.
"Lucky it didn't turn into a bigger incident than it was," Bautista said.
The rail car will be sent to an undisclosed location for repair. The cause of the rail car leak was still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.
"This is something that we are prepared for and in fact this week we had actually gone over our annual hazardous materials response refresher," Bautista said. "Everyone on our team is haz mat operation certified."
