A law enforcement case that began in the Warren area along Highway 30 ended with the arrest of a Hillsboro man in St. Helens.
The incident unfolded at approximately 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, as Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers attempted to stop a gray pickup near milepost 24 on Highway 30 for speeding 90 mph. The vehicle fled at high rate of speed and continued westbound driving recklessly, according to OSP.
The gray pickup was spotted shortly after in a parking along 18th Street. Moments after police arrived to check for the truck, the suspected driver was spotted one block east.
The driver, Alejandro James Radilla, 33, was transported to the Columbia County Jail where he was booked and released for Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Elude-vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV) and Driving While Suspended (DWS)-Misdemeanor.
The vehicle was towed from the scene and the registered owner was contacted.
