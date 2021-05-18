Update posted May 18
The Chronicle's story about two former Columbia County sisters now appearing on a national cable television reality show continues to attract viewers at our website. It has remained in the top ten viewing trend list since we first presented the article in late April. If you've seen the show, post you comments with this story.
Chronicle's previous coverage
Two former Clatskanie sisters are hopeful they’ll become the next reality television stars.
Christina Manning and Jessica Dunagan are featured in a new television reality series, Meet the Worlds Most Extreme Sisters, premiering at 10 p.m. April 25 on the TLC Network. The series follows a group of sisters during their everyday lives.
“My sister and I were blessed because we were personally scouted from a casting director,” Manning tells The Chief from her home in Washington state.
Manning said the show is designed to give viewers a close and personal inside look of relationships between sisters.
“This show captures our relationship in its purest and most raw form,” she said. “We are extremely close and the viewers will learn that even with an unbreakable bond, there are challenges that come with that. It has affected all areas of our life and we get to share the ups and downs with viewers.”
Manning said the essence of the television series is aimed at viewers’ hearts.
“Our hope is to show viewers - that no matter what - when you have a sister bond, nothing can come between that,” she said. “We open up and share our dynamic with so much vulnerability, and we want to touch people’s hearts with our story. We also want the residents of Clatskanie to know, that even growing up in a small town, your dreams can come true.”
Having a television production crew following you around can be challenging. We asked Manning how did she and her sister manage that?
“Often, we forgot that the cameras were there,” Manning said. “We are so blessed to be a part of such a great production team and the TLC family. We didn’t find it challenging at all, in fact, we lived life to its fullest and enjoyed the journey.”
And that journey includes pay for their participation in the television program, but Manning said she is prohibited by contract to reveal what the two earned during the production.
Manning said the glitter and glitz of television hasn’t clouded their fond memories of small town life in Clatskanie.
“My sister and I moved to Clatskanie when we were 10 years old,” she said. “We went to Mayger Grade School, middle school, and Clatskanie High School. We loved growing up in a small town and we often return home to visit our brother, Justen Brown and our best friend Kayla Spaulding, who still live in Clatskanie.”
Manning and her sister are prepared if for some reason they don’t continue with the television series.
The two have written and published their first book, Charge Your Food, Change Your Life.
