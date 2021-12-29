A modest-sized conference room inside Scappoose Public Library was filled with the buzz of conversation as the speaker readied himself to address the small crowd, among them a prominent organization leader, a candidate for state representative and a former school board member.
All sound in the room dissipated as he entered into the first phrase of his speech.
The speaker was Matthew Kreins, a high school senior at Scappoose High School (SHS) and a self-proclaimed advocate for medical freedom. According to Kreins, 15 to 20 students representing about 5% of the student population, support his stance. Others, he said, are afraid to do so.
“People don’t like to start waves,” he said. “The thing is, (that’s) the mentality you’ve got to have.”
Kreins was joined by President of Free Oregon Ben Edtl, Candidate for State Rep. (HD 31) Drew Layda, and former Scappoose School District Board Member Lisa Maloney during the gathering Wednesday Dec. 15, to voice their opposition to mandates they view as government overreach.
“We’re going to start doing small steps,” Kreins said. “We’re going to start holding rallies outside the school every Monday, and it’s going to (go) local, county, regional, state, (and) federal.”
According to Kreins, the nonpartisan movement includes a network of student supporters in school districts throughout the state and anyone who wants to join is welcome.
“We just want people that believe in freedom, in the Constitution, in the rights that we hold. That is what matters,” he said.
Kreins underscored the dangers of what he interprets as a blind allegiance to mask mandates.
“It starts with a mask,” he said. “The point of this is to make us look like we are no longer human.”
“The state thinks it owns you, the state thinks it owns your children,” Layda said. “By proxy, the state thinks it owns your future. And there is never a more dangerous situation than that.”
Following Kreins’ speech, The Chronicle asked him what changes he would like to see specifically within the school district.
“I wish what they would do is allow us to have an option,” he said. “If they want to wear a mask because they felt like it was their responsibility, or their safety, go ahead. But if you don’t want to wear a mask because you’re not worried, then go ahead and we’re not going to stop you.”
Free Oregon President Ben Edtl said the vaccines do not work.
“We know that (vaccines) don’t stop you from getting COVID-19,” he said. “By definition, it’s not a vaccine.”
Free Oregon is a statewide organization formed over the last six months in reaction to the state government’s response to COVID-19. There are currently 4,000 members in the organization, and the numbers continue to rise, Edtl said.
The organization has filed multiple lawsuits against the state of Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and school districts for civil rights infringement, according to Edtl, some of which have worked their way up to the federal courts system.
“We have a voice,” Kreins said. “And we’re not going to let those voices go unheard.”
