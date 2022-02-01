Two local business projects are highlighting the increasing economic development in Columbia County.
One, a Popeyes Restaurant, is under development along Highway 30 in St. Helens.
The other, an apartment complex in Scappoose is also taking shape along Highway 30.
A national fast food restaurant will soon take shape on property along the Columbia River Hi…
New details are surfacing concerning a Scappoose housing project that is retaining the popul…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.