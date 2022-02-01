Two local business projects are highlighting the increasing economic development in Columbia County.

Popeyes

The framing and walls are up as crews work to assemble the Popeyes Restaurant in St. Helens.

One, a Popeyes Restaurant, is under development along Highway 30 in St. Helens.

Peace Candle Apartments

An apartment complex at the site of the iconic Scappoose Peace Candle is nearing completion along Highway 30 in Scappoose.

The other, an apartment complex in Scappoose is also taking shape along Highway 30.

