Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) EMT Earl Horning has returned from a 21-day deployment to Ukraine to provide medical care and training to central Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
Horning’s deployment allowed him to train, treat and examine over 1,300 refugees throughout central Ukraine. Horning and his medical team also coordinated managing multiple medical needs and training with city leaders, regional mayors and medical directors throughout his time there.
Background
On April 2, 2022, CRFR supported a deployment mission for Horning, who has been an EMT with the department since 2019. Horning deployed as part of a multinational medical response team with Team Rubicon.
Team Rubicon’s mission is to mobilize veterans to help people affected by disaster, leveraging the skills and experience of military veterans and pairing them with first responders, medical professionals, and technology experts.
Horning’s military service in the United States Army was from 2003 to 2015 as an embedded trainer in overseas operations. He retired from the Army in 2015 and has since served with CRFR, Oregon Department of Forestry, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District.
Horning’s assignment overseas was to lead a 19-person medical unit and to provide medical care and training to internally displaced persons within central Ukraine.
“We would like to welcome Earl back home and are thankful for his safe return. We are also grateful that he can now help provide additional expertise—be it with large or small scale operations—to our own community,” CRFR said. “We have several members who deploy with various teams for wildfires, humanitarian disasters as well as search and rescue efforts. Our ability to support our membership exemplifies our culture of service to our community and the greater community at large.”
If you would like to support Team Rubicon and their mission, please visit their website: https://teamrubiconusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.