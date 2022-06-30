The Port of Columbia County has contracted with licensed security services provider MetroWatch to monitor Trestle Beach and provide onsite security at the recreational area this summer.
Trestle Beach is an industrial-zoned property the port opened to the public as a recreational river access point next to its Columbia City Industrial Park.
The port piloted a security program during the summer of 2021 and saw a significant decline in the number of safety incidents at the beach.
There are historically a lot of disturbances at Trestle Beach in the summer months when the weather warms up, according to Port of Columbia County Executive Director Sean Clark.
“The most concerning are people ignoring the trespassing signs and climbing onto the shipping dock, pilings, and barges, and jumping into the river,” Clark said. “While it’s first and foremost a safety concern, it’s also disruptive to our industrial tenant who leases the dock and is conducting business there."
Summer hours at Trestle Beach are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The port has arrangements with a third party to open and close the gate to Columbia City Industrial Park parking area to provide the public with a safe place to park away from U.S. Highway 30.
“We know Trestle Beach is one of the few places in St. Helens and Columbia County where citizens have beach access to the river, and the port intends on keeping it available for the public to enjoy,” said Clark. “We are just trying to find a way to do so safely. The port definitely thinks it is worth the extra expense.”
The private security contract will run from June through the end of September. The total cost for the security service is approximately $22,000, which the port will share with their industrial tenant, Clearwater Paper.
For more information, contact the Port of Columbia County at 503-397-2888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.