Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset, December 9, 2021, to honor the life and legacy of Senator Robert Joseph Dole.
"Senator Dole's legacy is one of patriotism and service," Brown said. “From his time on the battlefields of World War II, to his decades of service in the Senate chambers, Senator Dole lived his life in service to our country. Dan and I hold his family in our hearts as we honor his memory."
The Governor also ordered that flags flying at half-staff on December 7, 2021, shall also honor National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
"We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our United States service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II to defend our nation," said Governor Brown. "I encourage all Oregonians to join me in expressing gratitude for the freedoms our fellow Americans have ensured through their service."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.